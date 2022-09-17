Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 2 brothers arrested for labourer’s murder

Ludhiana: 2 brothers arrested for labourer’s murder

chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 17, 2022 01:09 AM IST

Two brothers have been arrested for killing a 27-year-old man by pushing him off the second floor of a labour quarter in Ludhiana’s Giaspura area late on Thursday night

The brothers were arrested while they were trying to leave Ludhiana to avoid arrest. (Representative image)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two brothers have been arrested for killing a 27-year-old man by pushing him off the second floor of a labour quarter in Giaspura late on Thursday night.

The accused have been identified as Vishal of Giaspura and his brother Ashutosh.

Police said they have informed family members of the victim, Shailendra Kumar, a labourer, who was a native of Kushinagar of Uttar Pradesh.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, station house officer at Sahnewal police station, said that Vishal and Ashutosh, who were reportedly in inebriated condition, had got into a spat with their neighbour, Tafal, at the roof of the labourer quarter on Thursday night and started thrashing him.

The SHO added that when Shailendra tried to intervene, the duo attacked and pushed him off the second floor and fled. Locals informed the police and rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“Police lodged a murder case against the accused and launched a manhunt for their arrest. They were nabbed on Friday from the Giaspura area when they were trying to escape the city to avoid arrest,” said the SHO.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP