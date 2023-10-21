Ludhiana: 2 eatery owners, aides booked for ‘assaulting’ customers

The Division number 7 police booked two owners of a chicken corner and their aides for assaulting three customers over a dispute over a bill on Friday night. According to the complainant, the accused snatched his gold chain and bracelet also.

Two eatery owners, aides booked for ‘assaulting’ customers in Ludhiana. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been identified as Dammy, owner of Namam Chicken on Chandigarh road, and Vikrant Maggu alias Rocky, while their eight aides are yet to be identified.

The complainant Sahil Nanda, 35, of New Subhash Nagar, in his complaint to the police said that he along with his two friends, Ankur and Sunny Chaudhary, went to the chicken corner for dinner. He added that after the dinner when his friends went to pay the bill, they indulged in a spat with the owners of the chicken corner and their staff. The accused started thrashing them with sticks and utensils.

Nanda stated that when he tried to intervene, the accused assaulted him too. He alleged that the accused also snatched his gold chain and bracelet. He immediately informed the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ASI Kuldeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 379-B (snatching using force), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!