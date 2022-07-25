Ludhiana: 2 gangsters among 4 held while hatching robbery conspiracy

The CIA staff 2 of Ludhiana police on Saturday night arrested four men from Tibba Road while they were hatching a conspiracy to commit a robbery, while four of their aides managed to escape.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrested accused have been identified as Vishu Kainth, 21, of Karamsar Colony, Subhash Nagar; Vinay, 22, of Dr Ambedkar Colony, Cheema Chowk; Pardeep Singh alias Deep, 21, of Industrial area –A and Kamaljit Singh alias Kamal, 21, of Adarsh Nagar, Tajpur Road. Two pistols, three magazines, a bike and a car have been recovered from them.

Two of their aides who had managed to escape are Vishal Gill of Amarpura and Raman Rajput, while the other two are yet to be identified.

Varinder Singh Brar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) said Vishu and Kamaljit Singh are members of the Shubham Mota gang and are suspects in a case of attempt to murder on a 20-year-old man on Benjamin Road on June 25.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vishu is a student of hotel management and Kamaljit owns a truck washing shop in Transport Nagar. Vinay and Pardeep Singh are unemployed.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge of CIA staff 2, said a case has been registered under Sections 399 and 402 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act at Tibba police station Tibba. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused. He added that the accused are already facing trial in multiple cases lodged against them at various police stations.