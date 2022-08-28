Ludhiana | 2 held for drug peddling in separate cases, 3.2 kg opium recovered

The Khanna police arrested two accused for drug peddling in separate cases and recovered 3.2 kg opium from their possession.

In the first case, police arrested accused Jagsir Singh of Karnail Gate of Jagraon and recovered 3 kg opium from his possession.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh, the accused tried to escape after seeing police near Gurudwara Begampura Sahib in Galwaddi village. However, the police nabbed him on the basis of suspicion and when frisked, the team recovered the contraband from his possession.

A case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at City-2 Khanna police station.

Similarly, in the second case, the Doraha police arrested an accused, identified as Lankesh of New Model Town, Sant Isher Singh Nagar of Sahnewal, and recovered 200g of opium from his possession.

According to ASI Hakkam Singh, the accused had hidden opium in a plastic bottle which was recovered from his bag. The accused was arrested at a checkpoint installed at the national highway near Rajwant Hospital, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under Section 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at Doraha police station.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEF

Five mobile phones recovered from central jail inmates

Ludhiana The jail staff conducted a surprise check at the central jail complex and recovered five mobile phones. The Division number 7 police have lodged three separate FIRs against the accused after receiving the complaint. In the first FIR lodged on the complaint of assistant superintendent Satnam Singh, the police have booked an inmate, identified as Raman Kumar, from whom the jail staff recovered a mobile phone. Another FIR has been registered against unidentified accused on the basis of the complaint lodged by assistant superintendent Sukhdev Singh, who said the team had recovered two phones lying abandoned within the jail premises. The third FIR has been registered against inmate Tarsem Singh after the jail staff recovered two mobile phones from his possession. The FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by assistant superintendent Kashmir Singh. Three separate cases under sections 52A-1 of Prison Act have been registered against the accused. Police said that the recovered mobile phones will be sent to the lab for detailed investigation and the inmates booked in the case will be brought for questioning on production warrant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CM’s wife, sister visit Jagraon, take stock of devp issues

Ludhiana Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s wife Gurpreet Kaur and sister Manpreet Kaur visited Jagraon pn Sunday. The duo met Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Jagraon Sarvjit Kaur Manuke and discussed the issues which are posing hindrance in the development of the town. Manuke said bridge built on Jagraon- Raikot road during the British era had outlived its life. The MLA said that NABARD had sectioned ₹7.8 crores for the construction of the bridge and the process would start soon. Manuke added that work pertaining to cleaning of rainwater, sewerage drains and lifting of garbage were in process in Jagraon city and funds worth ₹70 lakh had been allocated for them. She said besides installation of LED lights at key locations of the town, the process was on to widen the existing nine-feet roads to 18-feet. Earlier, during the day they visited the Nanaksar and took obeisance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}