Ludhiana: 2 held with 500-gm opium

Published on Dec 04, 2022 11:15 PM IST

The anti-narcotics cell of Ludhiana police nabbed two men from the city’s Jawaddi area with 500-gram opium on Saturday

The accused duo in Ludhiana police custody.
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The anti-narcotics cell of Ludhiana police nabbed two men with 500-gram opium on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Mandeep alias Deepi, a resident of Jawaddi and Harjot Singh of Ranjit Avenue, Amritsar.

Investigating officer Amarjit Singh said they were arrested from Jawaddi area, near Pancham Hospital, on basis of a tip-off. Their Baleno car has also been impounded, police said.

A case under Sections 18, 18b, 61 and 85 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the duo. The accused were produced in court and sent to two days in police remand, police said.

