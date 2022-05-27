Ludhiana: 2 held with 750-gram opium, 1 lakh

The CIA staff 1 of Ludhiana police arrested two men with 750-gram opium on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Praveen Sharma, 44, of New Lakshmi Colony on Kailash Nagar Road in Basti Jodhewal, who is a realtor, and Charanpreet Singh, 31, of Payal, a farmer. Police also seized a Hyundai Verna car and ₹1 lakh from them.

Inspector Rajesh Kumar, in-charge of CIA-1 staff, said that the duo was arrested near Kailash Nagar on GT Road on the basis a tip-off. Kumar said the during interrogation, the accused revealed that they had procured the opium from Jharkhand. Police are questioning them to find out who else was involved with them.

A case under Sections 18, 29, 62, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act was registered at Basti Jodhewal police station.