Ludhiana: 2 hurt, 3 vehicles damaged as wheat sacks fall from overturned truck

Two commuters suffered injuries while multiple vehicles and shops were damaged after sacks of wheat fell from the elevated road near Bharat Nagar Chowk after an overloaded truck turned over on the overpass Sunday morning. The victims were rushed to a private hospital. Their condition is said to be stable. Multiple vehicles and shops were damaged after the mishap on the elevated road in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Due to the mishap, the stretch from Bharat Nagar Chowk to Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar interstate bus terminal remained closed for the traffic till evening. The police with the help of labourers collected the grain spilled over the road and stuffed it in gunny bags to clear the stretch.

The division number police have registered an FIR against the driver, who managed to escape from the spot, abandoning the vehicle.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred at around 8.15 am when the “overloaded” truck was taking a sharp turn towards the bus stand. After the wheat sacks fell from the elevated road, two cars — a Honda City and a Maruti Suzuki Swift — and a bike were damaged. Two pedestrians also suffered injuries.

The shopkeepers said the car-borne men escaped as they were inside a magazine shop to buy newspapers while the vehicles were parked on the roadside. A shop was also damaged as the heavy sacks fell on it.

Additional SHO at the division number 5 police station said the driver might have failed to control the vehicle on the sharp turn. The police registered the FIR against the driver for reckless driving and causing hurt due to negligence. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

The additional SHO confirmed that the stretch was closed for traffic for a few hours. Later, the obstructions were removed and flow of traffic was resumed.