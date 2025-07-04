Ludhiana: 2 killed in hit-and-run near Dugri bridge

Two brothers lost their lives in a road accident near Dugri bridge on Wednesday night after an unidentified heavy vehicle rammed into their motorcycle and fled the scene. The deceased have been identified as Jaswant Singh, 55, and Sher Singh, 42, residents of Basant Nagar in Shimlapuri. The victims were returning home from work when the incident occurred. The victims were returning home from work when the incident occurred. (HT Photo)

According to ASI Sukhdev Raj, the investigating officer, both were riding from Jawaddi towards Shimlapuri on their motorcycle. Near the Dugri bridge, they were reportedly struck by an unidentified heavy vehicle, suspected to be a tractor-trolley. The impact was so severe that both were killed on the spot.

The Dugri police have registered a case under relevant sections against the unknown driver. “We have initiated an investigation and are scanning CCTV footage from the area to trace the vehicle and identify the driver responsible,” said the officer.

The tragedy has left both families devastated. Jaswant Singh is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son while Sher Singh leaves behind his wife, a daughter and a son.