Ludhiana: 2-lakh Jassian Road store robbery cracked, 2 arrested

A day after five armed miscreants robbed a grocer of ₹2 lakh in cash at Jassian Road, the Salem Tabri police arrested two accused on Saturday. Two bikes used in the crime, a sharp-edged weapon and a toy pistol have been seized from their possession, officials said. Three of the accused are on the run. An FIR under Sections 331(6), 309 (4) and 3(5) of the BNS has been registered against the accused at the Salem Tabri police station. (HT photo for representation)

The arrested accused have been identified as Ankit Kumar and Harjit Kumar of Sherpur Chowk. Their aides – Krishna, Gautam and Sooraj — are yet to be arrested. ASI Jinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, said shopkeeper Surinder informed the police that four robbers — two wielding pistols and another armed with a sharp-edged weapon — entered the shop and demanded cash at gunpoint on Thursday night.

“As we resisted, one of the accused opened fire, but I managed to dodge it,” he said. In a dramatic turn, one of the robbers was caught by a store employee while the others escaped. The accused also attacked his father Joginder Singh with a sharp-edged weapon when he tried to intervene, injuring his hand.

The ASI added that soon after receiving the complaint, the police reached the spot and apprehended one of the accused. Following the information provided by the accused, the police arrested one of his aides. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.

