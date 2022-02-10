Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | 2 men rob commuter of 11,500, one arrested
Ludhiana | 2 men rob commuter of 11,500, one arrested

A commuter in Ludhiana, who turned up to help the victim, nabbed one of the robber, Lakhvir Singh of Ayali Kalan and got him arrested, while his accomplice Prakash of the same village managed to flee
The arrested accused Lakhvir of Ludhiana was carrying a stick and he started assaulting victim. Another accused Prakash robbed ₹10,000 from his bag, ₹1570 from his pocket and a silver bracelet that he was wearing
Updated on Feb 10, 2022 11:33 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two scooter-borne miscreants assaulted a resident of Bir Ghagra village and robbed him of 11,500 and a silver bracelet on Thursday.

However, a commuter, who turned up to help the victim, nabbed one of the accused, Lakhvir Singh of Ayali Kalan, while his accomplice Prakash of the same village managed to flee.

Complainant Harjinder Singh of Bir Gagra village, Jagraon, said he was heading towards his in-laws house in Birmi village by his motorcycle.

“After crossing the Pandori village, I stopped near a palace to answer the nature’s call. In the meantime, two miscreants turned up on a scooter. The accused Lakhvir was carrying a stick and he started assaulting him. Another accused Prakash took away 10,000 from his bag, 1570 from his pocket and a silver bracelet that he was wearing,” he said.

Sub-inspector Davinder Kumar, the investigating officer, said a case under Section 379 B (punishment for snatching) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

Thursday, February 10, 2022
