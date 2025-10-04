Ludhiana: 2 months after road mishap death, 1 booked

Two months after a 22-year-old nursing student from Jammu and Kashmir lost his life in a road accident on Hambran Road, the PAU police station registered an FIR against the car driver for negligence. After the collision, the young student was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Pradeep Singh, a resident of Khanjarwal. Deceased Mudsir Manzoor hailed from Baramulla.

According to ASI Lakhbir Singh, the victim was riding a motorcycle with friends when the accused, reportedly driving recklessly, hit the bike near Birmi village. The collision left the young student critically injured. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Mudsir, who was pursuing nursing studies at a college, was the only brother of two girls. His father Manzoor Ahmed said the family was in a complete shock after the accident and had initially refrained from filing a complaint due to trauma. After nearly six weeks, the father approached the police, prompting the registration of a case against the car driver.

The investigating officer added, “The family suffered extreme trauma after the incident. Police have registered a case under Section 106 of the BNS and are currently searching for the accused.”