Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 2 snatchers arrested with 10 stolen phones, bike

Ludhiana: 2 snatchers arrested with 10 stolen phones, bike

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 11:15 PM IST

Division Number 7 police arrested two snatchers on Thursday and recovered 10 stolen mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession

Duo nabbed while riding stolen bike, which was also impounded (Representative image)
Duo nabbed while riding stolen bike, which was also impounded (Representative image)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Division Number 7 police arrested two snatchers on Thursday and recovered 10 stolen mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Rajat Sharma and Mangat Ram of Juneja Colony on Tibba Road. They were arrested from Tajpur Chowk on the basis of a tip-off.

ASI Kuldeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused were stopped for checking while riding a stolen motorcycle and could not produce documents for it. On being questioned, they confessed they had stolen the bike. Police frisked them on the spot and recovered 10 mobile phones.

A case has been registered under Sections 379B and 411 of Indian Penal Code at Division number 7 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out