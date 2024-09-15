Ludhiana: 2 weeks on, 8.5 cr recovered in power dues from govt departments

In a special drive to recover power dues to from government departments, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) Central Zone has so far recovered a mere ₹8.5 crore out of ₹205 crore, officials aware of matter said. PSPCL line man repair the wire near fountain chowk area in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The drive was launched on August 30.

Among the defaulters, local government department is at the top and owes ₹119.43 crore to the PSPCL. The Water supply department is second and has power dues worth ₹52.33 crore.

The health and family welfare department, with dues of ₹27.24 crore rounds up the top three.

Among other major defaulters are the rural development department ( ₹18.48 crore) and the police ( ₹5.82 crore).

PSPCL officials say these dues have piled up over a long period.

Up until the last working day of the week, the health department (civil hospital) had paid ₹1.80 crore, local government ₹2.19 crore, water supply ₹2.25 crore, and rural development department had cleared dues worth ₹2 crore.

PSPCL Central Zone chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans said, “We are talking to the departments on regular basis to have these dues cleared. Regular correspondence and meeting are on.”

A senior PSPCL official, requesting anonymity, said, “Most of these departments have committed to pay up by March next year as their revenue comes in steadily.”

However, he doubted if the departments will be able to keep their commitment, ‘given how things played out in the past.’

PSPCL chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) PSPCL Baldev Singh Sran did not respond to multiple calls or texts by HT.