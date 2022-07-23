Ludhiana: 2 yrs on, 7 booked for abetting trader’s suicide

Two years after a 45-year-old trader ended his life in Kabir Nagar, the Division Number 6 police lodged a case of abetment of abetment to suicide against seven people.

The accused are Gopal Sharma, a medical store owner; Ajay Dhingra, owner of a milk dispensary; Sunita Garg, a hardware store owner, Deepak Dadwal, a cloth trader, Gopal Das, a grocery store owner and an unidentified scrap dealer in Sahnewal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim’s brother.

The complainant said his brother had hung himself from a ceiling fan on October 3, 2020. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed on October 5, 2020, and police initiated inquest proceedings.

The victim’s family, however, found a suicide note in the drawer of the trader’s shop, where he had mentioned that the accused were threatening him over a monetary issue and had forced him to take the extreme step.

ASI Kapil Kumar, investigating officer, said the family produced the suicide note two days after the victim’s death and police had suspected they had forged it. He added the note was recently sent for a forensic test, which ascertained that the victim had written it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of IPC has been lodged at Division Number 6.police station.

The victim was survived by wife and a 9-year-old son.