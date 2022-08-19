Ludhiana | 20 lakh unaccounted cash recovered from man on train

The CIA staff of Government Railway Police (GRP) on Thursday rounded up a 60-year-old man after recovering around ₹20 lakh from him during a checking on a passenger train.

After the accused, identified as Jugal Kishore Singh of Ludhiana, failed to produce supporting documents to the railway police, he was handed over to the local income tax department.

Singh, as per the police officials, was travelling on 20847 Durg Udhampur train and was carrying a suitcase that had around ₹20 lakh in it.

“We had to inform the income tax department following the legal procedure as Singh didn’t have any documents to justify the possession of money. The income tax team reached the police station in the evening and took the cash in its custody to investigate the matter and the trail of the money,” a senior GRP officer said.

“In case Singh is not be able to give details of the money he had, he will be booked following the legal procedure,” a police officer said.

According to the sources, Singh told the police that he wanted to purchase a land for investment in Ludhiana as his two sons already reside here.

Singh works as chief store keeper at Coal India Private Limited, Chhattisgarh. He had lost his wife last year and was staying alone in Chhattisgarh and hence wanted to return to the city post retirement.