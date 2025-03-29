Ludhiana: 2009-batch IPS officer Swapan Sharma is new city police chief

Nine days after the transfer of Ludhiana deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal, the Punjab government on Friday also transferred Commissioner of Police (CP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal. 2009-batch IPS officer Swapan Sharma is new Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

He has been replaced by 2009-batch IPS officer Swapan Sharma, who was previously serving as DIG, Ferozepur Range.

As of now, Chahal has not been assigned a new posting.

Chahal had taken charge as Ludhiana’s CP on November 21, 2023, succeeding Mandeep Singh Sidhu. Swapan Sharma, who takes over as Ludhiana’s new CP held multiple key positions in Ludhiana, including SHO at Sadar police station, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) for east, north, and traffic zones, and later, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 4) in 2013. Sharma gained significant recognition in 2012 for a robust tow-away drive during his tenure in the city. His proactive action stirred controversy leading to his transfer, but industrialists and residents had rallied in his support.

Their plea to then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal resulted in the reversal of Sharma’s transfer — a rare show of public backing for a police officer.

Apart from his current posting as DIG Ferozepur Range, Sharma has also served as Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar.

Speaking after the announcement of his new posting, Swapan Sharma said, “My priority will be to make Ludhiana crime-free. Equal emphasis will be laid on tackling petty crimes and resolving the traffic chaos that plagues the city.”

He is expected to formally assume charge by Saturday morning.