Ludhiana: 219 bikers fined for use of modified silencers
Upping the ante against use modified silencers in Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles, the Ludhiana traffic police issued 219 challans on Monday. The drive continued till late at night.
For the last four days, police had been conducting awareness sessions for residents and prodding them to remove modified silencers as these cause noise pollution.
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, traffic) Saumya Mishra also took rounds of the city and checked every special checkpoint installed for this drive. The DCP said as many as 15 special checkpoints have been installed at various places in the city and apart from this, traffic police personnel have been deputed at traffic lightpoints to check this violation.
The DCP added that a team also checked auto-parts shops during the drive.
The drive will continue for the next few days and mechanics, shopkeepers found selling or fitting illegal exhausts will also face action under Section 190 (2) of Motor Vehicle Act 1988.
The Punjab and Haryana high court had issued a notice of motion to Ludhiana police commissioner in March 2021 on a petition pertaining to plying of Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles without properly fitted silencers.
The notice was issued after RTI activist Rohit Sabharwal filed a contempt petition before the court.
-
-
-
-
-
