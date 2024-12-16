Ludhiana: 22-year-old abducted, thrashed on suspicion of stealing mobile

A resident of CMC Colony, Bhamian Kalan, and his aides allegedly abducted a 22-year-old man and thrashed him on suspicion that the victim stole his mobile phone, officials said. Ludhiana’s Jamalpur police registered a case against the accused, identified as Monu, and his six unidentified aides. (HT Photo)

They added that the accused fled, leaving Akash, who goes by a single name, injured on Tajpur Road. The victim, who is a resident of the same locality, was rushed to a local hospital by his family members, where his condition is stable.

The Jamalpur police registered a case against the accused, identified as Monu, and his six unidentified aides.

In his complaint, Akash said he was home when this accused, who is his neighbour, turned up and asked him to step out for a conversation about a missing mobile phone.

Akash alleged that around six aides of Monu were sitting in a three-wheeler and they forced him to sit in the vehicle and abducted him. He said the accused thrashed him when he resisted. He added that the accused took him to a street and thrashed him again.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jatinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, said an FIR was registered under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt to another person), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 191(3) (rioting) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Efforts are on to nab the accused, he added.