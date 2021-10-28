Ludhiana: 22-year-old booked for abducting, raping teen

Ludhiana police have booked a 22-year-old man for allegedly abducting and raping a 17-year-old girl.

The case has been registered following the complaint of the victim’s father, the police said on Wednesday. He said that accused Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Nishant Bagh colony, had abducted his daughter on October 24.

According to investigating officer Janak Raj, search is on to rescue the girl and nab the accused. He said that Sandeep has been booked under Section 366-A of the IPC and Section 8 of the POCSO Act.

In another case, the Division Number 6 police have booked a 25-year-old man for raping a three-year-old girl on October 23.

The accused is Karan Kumar, a resident of Gill Road, who has been booked on the complaint of the victim’s mother.

She told the police that when she returned home from work on October 23, she found her daughter sitting in a corner.

She asked her why was she behaving differently, but the victim could not narrate anything. On this, she asked her son, who stated that Karan, who lives in a nearby migrant quarter, took the girl to his room where he assaulted her sexually.

The woman immediately reported the matter to the police and lodged a complaint. The FIR has been registered under Section 376- B of the IPC and Section 6 of the POSCO Act.

According to investigating officer Davinder Singh, a hunt is on to nab the accused.