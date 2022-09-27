Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 220 gm heroin seized from 17-year-old girl’s scooter

Ludhiana: 220 gm heroin seized from 17-year-old girl’s scooter

Published on Sep 27, 2022

The STF recovered 220 gm of heroin from 17-year-old girl’s scooter in Ludhiana. The minor stated that she had come to her aunt regarding finding a suitable job, but she involved her in drug peddling.

The Special Task Force (STF) arrested a 17-year-old girl while selling heroin among addicts outside the house of her aunt in Mundian Kalan of Jamalpur in Ludhiana on Sunday. The STF recovered 220 gm of heroin from her scooter. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Special Task Force (STF) arrested a 17-year-old girl while selling heroin among addicts outside the house of her aunt in Mundian Kalan of Jamalpur on Sunday.

The STF recovered 220 gm of heroin from her scooter. The minor stated that she had come to her aunt regarding finding a suitable job, but she involved her in drug peddling.

According to the STF officials, the recovered heroin costs 1.25 crore in the international market. The STF lodged an FIR against the minor and her aunt.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge STF, Ludhiana, said the STF nabbed the minor following a tip-off. They received information that a woman sold drugs among the addicts from her house in Mundian Kalan. When they conducted a raid, they found the minor girl sitting on a scooter and selling the drugs. She had hidden the contraband in the scooter.

The STF nabbed her and recovered the contraband.

“During questioning the girl stated that she belongs to Chakkar village of Hathur. After passing Class 12, she had come to her aunt to ask her to look for a job for her, but her aunt indulged her in the drug supply chain,” said the inspector.

“A case under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the minor and her aunt at the STF, Mohali. The minor girl has no criminal background. We are investigating the past criminal record of her aunt,” he added.

Tuesday, September 27, 2022
