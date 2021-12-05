Ludhiana: 25-year-old woman hangs self over dowry harassment

Allegedly harassed by her husband and in-laws for dowry, a 25-year-old woman ended her life by hanging herself in Shimla Colony, Rahon road, on Saturday morning.

Basti Jodhewal police lodged an FIR against her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law for dowry death. All three are on the run.

The victim’s father, in his statement to the police, said his daughter had married the accused four years ago and the couple has a three-year-old son. The 25-year-old’s husband and in-laws used to constantly harass her for dowry. The complainant said he had intervened several times but to no avail.

On Saturday, the accused humiliated her for dowry again, following which she locked herself in a room and hanged herself from the ceiling fan.

Inspector Mohammad Jamil, Basti Jodhewal station house officer, said an FIR under Section 304-B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.