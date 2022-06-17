Ludhiana | 26-year-old man goes missing, FIR registered day after father strips outside CP office

A day after a 55-year-old man stripped half-naked outside the office of police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma, alleging police inaction, an FIR in connection with his missing son was registered on Thursday.

The man, Mahinder Singh Romana of Azad Nagar, Barota Road, had claimed that he had been visiting the police station since June 13 but cops did not pay heed to his complaint. He further alleged that when he persisted, some cops even misbehaved with him.

Romana stated that his son, Sunny Romana, 26, who worked at a recovery agency, had gone missing under mysterious sections on June 13.

He stated that his son was carrying ₹1 lakh cash, and he suspects that unidentified persons had kidnapped him.

Head constable Mohan Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR has been registered under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified accused. He added that police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras and also tracking Sunny Romana’s phone for clues.

