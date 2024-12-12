Ludhiana: 27k crore spent on NH repair in 5 years, MP Arora told in Rajya Sabha

Responding to Ludhiana Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora’s query in the ongoing winter session of Parliament, Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Jairam Gadkari said approximately ₹27,000 crore had been spent on highways’ maintenance and repair across the country in the past five years. Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari . (HT File)

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Arora mentioned Gadkari’s response in detail that the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) oversees the development and maintenance of the NH network, which spans 1,46,195 km. During the current fiscal year, damage has been reported across 816 km of this network.

Gadkari outlined that maintenance, a regular process, is handled through accountable agencies, with mechanisms in place to ensure compliance. For NH stretches under development or managed by operation, maintenance and transfer (OMT), concessions or toll operate and transfer (TOT) agreements, maintenance responsibilities lie with the concessionaires or contractors for the duration of the concession period or the defect liability period (DLP). In such cases, no separate expenditure is recorded for maintenance.

Gadkari explained that the government has adopted a policy of using performance-based maintenance contracts (PBMC) or short-term maintenance contracts (STMC) for sections of NHs not covered under concession agreements. Maintenance costs vary depending on road conditions, terrain and contract terms. In the last fiscal year, ₹6,523 crore was spent on maintenance of such NH stretches.

Arora’s questions also sought details about the percentage of NHs classified as being in “good” or “excellent” condition and how India’s road maintenance expenditure compares to global best practices. While specific percentages were not provided, Gadkari reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring road quality and safety through consistent maintenance efforts.