Ludhiana: 28-year-old hacked to death, brother critical

A group of at least six assailants allegedly hacked a man to death in broad daylight in Peeru Banda of Salem Tabri on Wednesday evening. The assailants critically injured the victim’s brother before fleeing. The assailants had allegedly suspected the duo of sheltering a rival in their house. On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. (HT File)

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police lodged a first-information report (FIR) against Hardeep Singh and his son Jashan. At least five of their aides are yet to be identified, officials said.

The victim has been identified as Sanam alias Sam, 28. Sajan was admitted to hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP North) Jayant Puri said that the accused suspected that Sam and Sajan gave shelter to Ajay, one of their rivals, in their house. The accused created a ruckus outside the house and when the two brothers stepped out to talk, the accused attacked them using sharp-edged weapons.

According to locals, the accused were wielding sharp-edged weapons and came running in the street, asking about Ajay.

When locals gathered there, the accused escaped from the spot. Ajay managed to escape as well, officials said.

The ACP added that a murder case has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest, he said.