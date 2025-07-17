Ludhiana: 3 bakery units challaned during inspection drive

The food safety team of the local health department conducted a detailed inspection of various bakery units across the city that manufacture fruit cakes, buns, rusks (fans), and cream rolls. The drive was carried out on Wednesday and Thursday during which a few units were found operating under unhygienic conditions, officials said. Health officials during a surprise check at a bakery unit in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

According to officials, they inspected five bakery units. The owners of three were issued on-the-spot challans. The erring units are situated at Jalandhar bypass, Basti Jodhewal and Tibba road, officials said. Samples of various food items and raw materials were collected for laboratory testing. The collected items included two types of fruit cakes, cream, salt, used cooking oil, palmolein oil, milk cake, rusks (fans) and cream rolls.

All these samples have been sent to the state food laboratory for thorough analysis. District health officer (DHO) Dr Amarjit Kaur said strict action would be taken based on the laboratory reports in accordance with food safety laws.

Dr Amarjit Kaur said, “Ensuring food safety is our topmost priority. No bakery or food unit will be allowed to compromise public health through unhygienic practices. We are committed to enforcing the law strictly.”

The food safety team reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing monitoring and strict enforcement to uphold food safety standards across Ludhiana.