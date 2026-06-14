Ludhiana: 3 booked for assaulting advocate, colleague in court complex

The Division Number 5 police have registered an FIR against three persons for allegedly assaulting an advocate and his colleague inside the Ludhiana District Court Complex on Thursday. (HT File)

According to the complaint filed by advocate Gurdeep Singh, he had gone to the court complex to check the next hearing date in a civil case filed by his grandfather, Rana Kumar, against the accused. As he stepped out of the courtroom, he was allegedly confronted by Dayanand, a resident of Ghumar Mandi, who abused him and initiated a heated argument.

The complainant alleged that Dayanand and his associates then overpowered him, assaulted him and tore his clothes. When another advocate, Ajay, intervened to rescue him, he too was allegedly attacked and struck with a sharp-edged weapon. Following the incident, the accused fled the spot.

Both the advocates later underwent medical examination and approached the police to lodge a complaint.

Police said an FIR has been registered under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Dayanand and two unidentified persons on the complaint of Gurdeed.

Investigating officer ASI Gurmej Lal said the accused are yet to be arrested and further investigation is underway.