Ludhiana: 3 children, father suffer burn injuries as shanty catches fire

A farm labourer and his three children sustained burn injuries after the shanty in which they were sleeping caught fire in Balibeg Basti of Machhiwara, police said on Saturday. Locals gathered at the shanty that caught fire in Macchiwara in Ludhiana . (HT)

The man along with his wife and three children reside in the shanty and were sleeping when the incident took place on Friday night.

The woman stated that while she and her husband were sleeping in the shanty, their three children were sleeping in the adjacent dwelling.

She added that her husband works as a farm labourer and had kept the spraying pump near the stove, the chemical of which could have caught fire leading to the flames engulfing the shanty.

After she raised an alarm, the locals came to their rescue. They doused the flames by throwing water with buckets. Her three children who were in an adjacent shanty were surrounded by flames and they were severely affected by smoke.

The children were rescued and they were rushed to hospital and in the incident, her husband also suffered burn injury. He was also admitted to Machhiwara hospital. The children have been referred to PGIMER Chandigarh sensing their serious condition.

Executive magistrate naib tehsildar Dalvinder Singh also visited the spot and enquired about the condition of the injured persons. He announced that treatment to the injured will be provided free of cost.