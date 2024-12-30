Ludhiana: 3 held after snatching video goes viral, 10 mobiles seized

After a video of three miscreants injuring a man with a sharp-edged weapon and snatching his mobile phone went viral, the Basti Jodhewal police arrested them on Sunday. The victim is yet to be traced. The police have recovered a total of 10 mobile phones, a bike used in the crime and the sharp weapon from their possession. The accused admitted executing over 15 snatchings in the area, the police said. A CCTV grab of the snatching incident that went viral in Krishna Nagar of Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT photo)

The accused have been identified as Harsh Arora, 21, of New Kailash Nagar, Akashdeep Singh, alias Akash Gill, 20, of New Subhash Nagar and Rohit Kumar, alias Ganji, 21, of Ravi Colony of Khwajke village.

According to the police, the accused are drug addicts and took up the crime to meet their need for drugs.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North) Davinder Chaudhary said the Basti Jodhewal police came across a viral video in which bike-borne three men were captured while snatching a mobile phone and hitting the victim with a sharp-edged weapon in Krishna Colony. The police initiated an investigation and arrested the three on Sunday. The victim has not filed any complaint so far.

The ACP added that during questioning, the accused confessed their involvement in other snatching cases. An FIR under Sections 304(2) (snatching), 307 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of theft), 112 (commits or attempts to commit any petty organised crime) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS has been registered against the accused at the Basti Jodhewal police station.

Further, the ACP added that more information regarding crimes has been expected from the accused during questioning. The police are also checking their past criminal record.