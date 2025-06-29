Search
Sunday, Jun 29, 2025
Ludhiana: 3 held with drugs, four pistols in Dugri

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 29, 2025 05:04 AM IST

According to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Nirmal Singh, he along with his team was present at Dugri Chowk for routine patrolling when they received a tiff-off about suspicious individuals near Urban Estate Phase 2 on Dugri road

Following a tip-off received during a routine patrolling, the Dugri police on Saturday arrested three miscreants for possessing 268 gm of heroin, three pistols of .32 bore along with six live bullets, and one pistol of .45 bore with three live bullets.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav Singh of Moti Nagar, Sahil Malik of New Janta Nagar, and Nikhil Sharma of Fateh Singh Nagar.

According to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Nirmal Singh, he along with his team was present at Dugri Chowk for routine patrolling when they received a tiff-off about suspicious individuals near Urban Estate Phase 2 on Dugri road. Following this information, the police reached the spot and apprehended the accused from a vacant plot where they were allegedly waiting for customers.

A case has been registered under sections 21(C), 29, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act and sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act. Police further asserted that the investigation is underway to locate the source of the drugs and weapons.

