Ludhiana | 3 held with illegal weapon, 12 gm heroin in separate cases
Three persons were arrested in two cases after recovery of an illegal weapon and 12gm heroin from their possession.
The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Singh alias Manu of Behlolpur village, Sukhwinder Singh alias Nona of Behlolpur and Kamaljeet Singh alias Kamal of Mohanpur village.
Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ravi Kumar said, police nabbed Kuldeep and Sukhwinder when they were travelling on a motorcycle in Behlolpur village.
“The police team, patrolling in the area, stopped the accused for checking on the basis of suspicion and recovered a 32-bore country-made pistol from Kuldeep and two live cartridges from Sukhwinder. Both were arrested on the spot and their motorcycle seized,” he said.
The SSP said the accused are being questioned on where they bought the weapon from and for what purpose. Police are also looking into their previous crime record.
A case under Section 25/54/59 of Arms Act has been registered against the duo.
In another case, the team of Sadar Khanna police stopped motorcycle rider, Kamaljeet Singh, for checking on the basis of suspicion and found 12gm heroin in his possession.
A case under Section 21/ 61/85 of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against him.
-
Haryana to distribute 2.5 lakh tablets among Class 10-12 students of govt schools next month
Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal on Thursday said about 2.5 lakh tablets will be distributed among Class 10-12 students of government schools in May. On decisions taken in a high-powered purchase committee meeting that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar chaired here, the education minister said the panel approved over ₹100 crore purchase of goods and items to be procured by different departments.
-
Ludhiana | Fire at a plywood unit in Sham Nagar, no casualty
Fire broke out at a plywood unit in Sham Nagar in the wee hours of Thursday. No casualty was reported as the unit was closed at the time. Some neighbours had spotted smoke billowing out of the unit and sounded the alarm. The unit's employees said that goods and machinery worth lakhs were destroyed in the mishap. Fire officials said the unit did not have fire-safety arrangements.
-
Karnal boy’s murder: Family protests seeking CBI probe
A high drama was witnessed at Karnal's Sector 12 on Thursday as hundreds of people demanding CBI probe into the murder of a five-year-old boy, threatened to block NH-44. In a statement issued by the office of Karnal SP, police have denied reports of lathi-charge on the protesters. A 10-member delegation of the victim's relatives met SP Ganga Ram Punia and ended the protest following an assurance of fair probe.
-
Govt should make law to guarantee MSP in interest of farmers: Hooda
Former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday paid tributes to Bhimrao Ambedkar on Ambedkar's birth anniversary. “I have great pride that my father Chaudhary Ranbir Singh Hooda was also a member of the constituent assembly with Ambedkar,” he added. Hooda reached the Parliament House and paid homage to Ambedkar.
-
Ex-sarpanch shot dead, son injured by neighbour over canal water dispute at Hisar village
A 50-year-old ex-sarpanch was allegedly shot dead and Sadhu's son was brutally injured by their neighbour over canal water dispute at Hisar's Sultanpur village. The deceased was Sadhu Ram. In his complaint, Sukhbir said he and his father were in their fields. “Our field neighbour, Manjeet fired shots at my father using his licensed revolver over canal water dispute. He and his aides then thrashed me with sticks and fled the spot,” he added.
