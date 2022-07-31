Ludhiana: 3 held with illicit liquor in separate cases

Teams of the Ludhiana excise department on Sunday arrested three men with illicit liquor.

A spokesperson of the excise department said a check point was laid on Chandigarh Road near Fortis Hospital, from where they seized 11 boxes of illicit liquor and arrested one Bikramjit Singh of Ramgarh village.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the second case, a raid was conducted at New Sarpanch Colony from where one case of illegal whisky and 700 bottles of beer were recovered from the house of one Om Parkash. The team nabbed one Kamlesh on the spot, but Parkash managed to escape. A hunt is on for his arrest.

A raid was also conducted at a slum area near Rattanheri railway crossing, where 12 bottles of illegal liquor were seized and one person was arrested identified as Shiv Kumar of Rattanheri.