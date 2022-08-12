Ludhiana | 3 rape cases come to fore in a day

Three rape cases were reported in Ludhiana on Wednesday. In all cases, the perpetrators of the crime were known to the victims.

In the first case, a man was arrested for raping the six-year-old daughter of his tenant in Phullanwal village.

The victim’s mother stated that her daughter had gone missing on August 7. As she set out to look for her, she heard her daughter’s cries from her landlord’s house. When she went to look, she was shocked to find the accused raping her daughter. She immediately raised the alarm, following which the accused escaped the spot. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Major Singh, the investigating officer, said the accused has been arrested and booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Man rapes woman on pretext of helping find a job

A Jodhan resident raped a 22-year-old woman on the pretext of helping her secure a job in a private company. The accused has been identified as Gauravpal.

The woman told the police that the accused is known to her and had promised to help her find a suitable job. On Wednesday, the accused allegedly took her to a hotel in Pakhowal Road and raped her. A case of rape has been registered and hunt launched for the accused.

Mullanpur resident rapes friend’s sister, booked

A resident of Deep Nagar Mandi of Mullanpur raped the 21-year-old sister of his friend after barging into her home. The accused, identified as Navdeep Singh alias Navi of Deep Nagar Mandi of Mullanpur, used to work with the victim’s brother.

The victim said that on August 7 when she was alone at home, the accused came to her house and enquired about her brother. When she told him that her brother was not at home, he asked her to ring him. Following this, he was asked her for her phone number. When she refused, the accused forced himself upon her.

Sub-inspector Kirandeep Kaur, SHO, Women Cell Jagraon, said a closed-circuit television camera installed at the house of the victim’s neighbour has captured the accused entering the house. A rape case has been registered and manhunt launched for his arrest.