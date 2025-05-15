Ludhiana: 30-k dispute, Jagraon man poisons his friend to death

A Jagraon resident allegedly poisoned one of his friends to death following a dispute over ₹30,000 in Village Sherpur Kalan of Jagraon on Wednesday. After administering poison, the accused dropped the victim outside his home and fled. The Sadar Jagraon police lodged a murder case against the accused identified as Yadwinder Singh alias Yada. The victim has been identified as Kamalpreet Singh, 23, of Sherpur Kalan. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim has been identified as Kamalpreet Singh, 23, of Sherpur Kalan. Kulwant Singh, father of the victim, stated that his son Kamalpreet Singh had borrowed ₹30,000 from the accused to buy an iPhone, but failed to return in time as promised. The accused Yadwinder Singh had been threatening him for a long time for money.

Kulwant Singh stated that on Wednesday the accused turned up at their home and left with Kamalpreet Singh on a bike. After some time, the accused returned and fled immediately after dropping Kamalpreet Singh outside the home, who died minutes later. He alleged that the accused administered poison to his son.

Inspector Surjit Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Sadar Jagraon police station, confirmed dispute over ₹30,000 between the two friends. According to him, after Kamalpreet failed to return the money, Yadwinder had approached his parents, who refused to intervene stating that he had not taken them in confidence before lending money to Kamalpreet Singh, which irked him.

The SHO added that the accused has been captured in the CCTVs taking Kamalpreet Singh on his bike and later dropping him at home. A murder case has been lodged against the accused and a hunt is on for his arrest.

Kamalpreet’s father is a class four employee in the education department, while his mother is a teacher. He was the eldest among three siblings and was looking for a job after completing graduation. Meanwhile, Yadwinder is the son of a farmer and has returned from Dubai a couple of months ago.