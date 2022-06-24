Ludhiana: 31-year-old man arrested with 2 kg heroin, 8 lakh

The Special Task Force (STF) of Ludhiana police arrested a 31-year-old man with 2.05-kg heroin and ₹8 lakh on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Akash Chopra alias Honey of Mohalla Gurmel Park on Tibba road. The STF also seized eight cars, three motorcycles and three scooters from his possession. He has been involved in drug peddling for the past seven years and is already facing trial in several cases, police said.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge of STF Ludhiana unit, said that they arrested Akash from Tajpur Road on the basis of a tip-off that he was going to deliver drugs on his scooter.

On frisking, the STF recovered 1.25-kg heroin from his scoter along with an electronic weighing machine and empty packets. The STF then conducted a raid at Chopra’s house and recovered 800 gm heroin and ₹8 lakh.

A Toyota Fortuner, two Maruti Suzuki Swifts, Hyundai Accent, Mercedes, Lancer, Maruti Suzuki Alto, Maruti Gypsy; three bikes, including a Royal Enfield Bullet and two more scooters were also recovered.

“Chopra used to assist his father at their tea shop in the new court complex. Due to his involvement in illegal activities, his parents had disowned him. The accused had also bought property and luxury cars with the money he made through drug peddling,” said the Inspector.

“Chopra had installed tinted window panes on his cars and installed hooters. He had also pasted VIP tags on the vehicles so that he did not get stopped for checking. He also used to lend out money and charged 10% interest,” he added.

A case under Section 21 of NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused at STF police station in Mohali.

PO wanted in drugs case nabbed

The Special Task Force (STF) arrested a proclaimed offender in two-and-a-half-year-old drugs case on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Harmanjit Singh alias Goldy of Kubba village, Samrala.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge of STF Ludhiana, said that they had arrested one Harmel Singh alias Laddi with 190-gram smack while Harmanjit Singh had managed to escape.

The court had declared him proclaimed offender in the case on October 22, 2021. The Inspector added that to avoid the police, the accused kept moving.

He was also wanted by the police in another case of drug peddling as he had started skipping court hearings after availing bail.