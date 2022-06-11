Ludhiana | 32-year-old held with intoxicant pills and syrups
The district unit of special task force (STF) on Friday during a special checking, arrested a man from Gill road, and recovered 490 intoxicating pills and 21 syrup bottles from his backpack.
The accused— Sandeep Singh Sunny, 32, of Shimlapuri— confessed that he procured the syrup and pills from Murthal, Haryana.
Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge, Ludhiana STF, said the team stopped the accused, who was driving a bike, for checking. When frisked, the team recovered the contraband, which the accused was on his way to sell.
350 gm opium recovered
The Division number 4 police, during a special checking near Buddha Nullah Chowk, arrested a man with 350 gm opium on Thursday.
The accused— Parminder Singh alias Lovely of Boparai Kalan village of Jagraon— confessed that he used to procure opium through truck drivers from other states, and sell it further. He indulged in drug peddling two months’ ago to make some easy money.:
Khanna police recover cache of duplicate products, 2 held
Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ravi Kumar said the police have recovered 657 packets of salt, 47 wrappers, 121 litres of mustards oil, 80 empty bottles, 121 stickers of Patanjali oil, 800 toilet cleaner bottles (filled), and 182 empty bottles besides one packing machine.
Kumar added a case has been registered under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 103 and 104 of Trade Marks Act, 1999 at Doraha police station.
Earlier, the Moti Nagar police had on Tuesday arrested four grocers from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony for selling sub-standard salt under the packaging of a reputed brand.
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
