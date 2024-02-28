 Ludhiana: 35 illegal structures demolished by MC - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 35 illegal structures demolished by MC

Ludhiana: 35 illegal structures demolished by MC

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 29, 2024 05:44 AM IST

Illegal occupations on the road leading to Sharu Steel Chowk from Jeevan Nagar chowk were removed by MC team

Working to give a facelift to the Focal Point area, the Municipal Corporation (MC) continued the drive to remove the encroachments on the second day and around 35 encroachments were removed on Wednesday.

MC team demolishing illegal occupations in Ludhiana. (HT)
MC team demolishing illegal occupations in Ludhiana. (HT)

Illegal occupations on the road leading to Sharu Steel Chowk from Jeevan Nagar chowk were removed by MC team.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The drive has been initiated after Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi and industrialists held a meeting at the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) complex in the Focal Point area last week.

The civic body teams had removed over 40 encroachments on the first day and around 35 encroachments were removed on the second day of the drive on Wednesday.

The civic body officials stated that these encroachments included temporary vends, slums, encroachments by shopkeepers. Some residents had encroached upon the road portion by putting construction material on the road side.

Meanwhile, MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi appealed to the encroachers to remove the encroachments by themselves, otherwise the civic body will be forced to take action against them. They also appealed to the industry to step forward for maintenance of parks/green belts in their surrounding areas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On