Ludhiana: 35 illegal structures demolished by MC

Working to give a facelift to the Focal Point area, the Municipal Corporation (MC) continued the drive to remove the encroachments on the second day and around 35 encroachments were removed on Wednesday. MC team demolishing illegal occupations in Ludhiana. (HT)

Illegal occupations on the road leading to Sharu Steel Chowk from Jeevan Nagar chowk were removed by MC team.

The drive has been initiated after Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi and industrialists held a meeting at the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) complex in the Focal Point area last week.

The civic body teams had removed over 40 encroachments on the first day and around 35 encroachments were removed on the second day of the drive on Wednesday.

The civic body officials stated that these encroachments included temporary vends, slums, encroachments by shopkeepers. Some residents had encroached upon the road portion by putting construction material on the road side.

Meanwhile, MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi appealed to the encroachers to remove the encroachments by themselves, otherwise the civic body will be forced to take action against them. They also appealed to the industry to step forward for maintenance of parks/green belts in their surrounding areas.