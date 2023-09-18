Ludhiana: 35-year-old hit by over-speeding truck, dies

A 35-year-old man died after he was crushed by an over-speeding truck near Tibba village, police said on Monday.

He was rushed to hospital after the incident on Sunday, where doctors declared him dead.

The victim has been identified as Ranjeet Singh of Bilaspur village in Doraha. The police lodged an FIR against the bus driver, Inderjit Singh of Pawat village.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Jagdish Singh, who is the brother of the victim, stating that his brother had gone to Sahnewal on Sunday on a scooter. When he reached near Tibba village, an over-speeding truck hit his scooter. Ranjit Singh fell down on the road and suffered injuries. The onlookers rushed him to hospital.

ASI Satnam Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 279 (reckless driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the IPC has been lodged against the truck driver. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, who managed to escape from the spot.

