Ludhiana: 37 firecracker vends allotted amid high drama

Amid high drama, 37 temporary licences for the sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali were issued by the Ludhiana administration through a draw of lots on Saturday.

A number of applicants, however, created a ruckus outside Bachat Bhawan alleging that many genuine applications have been omitted from the final list.

The draw was held in the presence of Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma and joint commissioner of police Soumya Mishra. Heavy police force and anti-riot squad personnel were also deployed.

The draw which was supposed to take place on Friday was postponed after two groups of vendors alleged foul play over ‘forged’ applications submitted for availing temporary licences to sell crackers.

The sale of fireworks at the allotted vends will start from October 17.

The police had received 1,071 applications for 37 shops at six different sites in the city. Citing discrepancies in the documents, the administration rejected 265 applications and issued the list of eligible applicants just before the draw. A number of vendors who didn’t figure on the list complained that the administration has randomly removed their names.

They also rued that as per the timeline given by the police, the administration should have issued the list on October 13, which would have given them a time window to rectify the errors.

Ramesh Kala, who had applied for a shop at Model Town, said, “I have been in the fireworks business for the past 25 years and have a genuine experience certificate, but my name has been omitted from the list. I will suffer huge losses as I have bought a stock of ₹8 lakh.”

Another applicant, Jaswant Singh, said, “I have been selling firecrackers since 1991. My file has been rejected, but people who do not have any experience have their names on the list. Nothing can be done once the shops have been allotted.”

Yogesh Aggarwal,a member of the New Youngster Fireworks’ Association, said, “Many people who are not in the business applied for the licences in order to blackmail the genuine vendors, who have already stocked the crackers. Such vendors charge a certain amount from the genuine ones for allowing sale at the shops allotted to them. The administration should keep a check on such practices.”

Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said, “A committee of officers was formed to verify the received applications. Those who want to know the reason behind the rejection of their files can get the information from the police department.”

Temporary shops to come up ahead of Diwali

Dana Mandi, Jalandhar Bypass: 13

Model Town Extension: 5

Dugri Phase 2: 04

Glada Ground: 9

Dana Mandi, Haibowal: 3

Lodhi Club: 3