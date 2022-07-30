Ludhiana | 4-day district basketball championships to commence tomorrow

District basketball championships for sub-junior boys and girls and youth categories will be held from August 1 to August 4.

JP Singh, president, District Basketball Association (DBA), informed that sub-junior players born on or after January 01, 2009 and youth players born on or after January 01, 2006 would participate in the championship. Date of birth certificate (as issued by the registrar of birth registration) will be checked before participation.

“Each contender will get at least a participation certificate. Moreover, merit certificates and medals will be awarded to the first three teams in each group,” said Singh.

Deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar will inaugurate the tournaments around 11:30 am on the opening day.

Teja Singh Dhaliwal, Punjab Basketball Association, general secretary, said Ludhiana teams for the state tournament would be selected from the aforesaid tournament.

DBA members Vijay Chopra, Paramvir Bhogal, Avinish Ahharwal, Riachu Sharma and Brij Goyal requested schools to ensure full participation to hunt new talent in the field.