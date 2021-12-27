Ludhiana | 4 days on, missing 19-yr-old found dead, 2 held

A 19-year-old man, who had been missing for four days, was found murdered in a vacant plot in Basti Jodhewal on Sunday.

The victim, Tushar Kumar, was a resident of Kailash Nagar in Basti Jodhewal. Investigating officer, Vijay Kumar, said Tushar Kumar had been reported missing on December 23, and a case under Section 346 ( wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against unidentified persons.

While investigating the victim’s alleged kidnapping we questioned two suspects, Robin Singh and Kulvinder Singh, who confessed to killing Tushar Kumar. It is learnt that the victim was in a relationship with a girl, whom one of the accused liked, and that the murder was committed in a fit of rage. After killing the victim, the accused berried the body near the Sutlej River Bed in Kakowal Kaneja Village.

The victim’s body will be sent to the civil hospital where a postmortem will be performed on Monday morning.