Friday, Jun 07, 2024
Ludhiana: 4 held for murder as 65-year-old man injured in clash succumbs

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 07, 2024 10:08 PM IST

On May 30, accused had assaulted the deceased, his kin over a parking dispute outside a gurdwara; 10 booked on murder charges

Local police arrested four individuals after a 65-year-old man who was allegedly Injured during a clash between two groups in Jalah Majra village of Macchiwara over parking of a bus succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier, the Machhiwara police had booked at least 28 people in a cross-case after both the groups filed separate complaints. (HT File)
The victim, Dilbagh Singh, was admitted to a hospital. At least 10 accused have been booked in connection with the death, including four women.

Earlier, the Machhiwara police had booked at least 28 people in a cross-case after both the groups filed separate complaints.

Police officials identified the arrested accused as Bahadar Singh, Kulwant Singh, Amrit Singh and Kulwinder Singh. Officials said that Sukhchain Singh, Gagandeep Singh alias Billa, Gurpreet Kaur, Chanderjit Kaur, Paramjit Kaur and Manjit Kaur were yet to be arrested in connection with the case.

The complainant, Jaskaran Singh, said that accused Bahadur Singh drives a bus of a private institute and used to park the bus outside a local gurdwara. The victim used to stop the Bahadur Singh from parking the bus outside the gurdwara. On June 1, when Dilbagh Singh deterred the accused, he allegedly attacked him. The accused called his aides and attacked the victim and his family members with sharp-edged weapons. The family members of the deceased had tried to intervene to stop the clash, the complainant alleged.

The complainant added that the accused also hit Dilbagh Singh with their car. He was rushed to a hospital. Sensing his critical condition, the doctors referred him to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where he succumbed on June 5.

Machhiwara station-house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Bhinder Singh said that earlier, a first-information report (FIR) under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused. After the death of the man, the police added section 302 (murder) to the FIR.

Earlier, police had registered a cross-case against Dilbagh Singh and 17 others following the complaint of Kulwinder Singh, Badhadur Singh’s son.

The SHO added that a hunt was on to arrest the remaining accused.

