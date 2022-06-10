Ludhiana | 4 test +ve, active Covid cases reach 21

Four fresh cases of Covid-19 were detected in the district on Thursday. No casualty has been reported. The tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 1,09,972, of which 1,07,669 patients have recovered and 2,282 succumbed to the virus. Of 21 active cases in the district,19 have been quarantined at home, and two are admitted in different hospitals.

More news in brief

MLA Bagga inaugurates road re-construction project

Ludhiana MLA (Ludhiana North) Madan Lal Bagga on Thursday inaugurated a ₹64.32 lakh project to re-construct roads in Dream Lane Colony . The legislator said eight internal roads in the colony and the main road will covered under the project. He directed the authorities to complete the project in time, strictly adhering to the quality norms.

Education minister Hayer visits PAU govt school

Ludhiana

State education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and education advisor Shailendra Sharma on Thursday visited the Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU, here. The minister interacted with staff members and asked for their suggestions to bring positive reforms in the state’s education system, emphasising the need of quality education in present day scenario. Hayer also visited the school’s labs, including physics, chemistry, biology, math, computer, NSQF, along with the classrooms, playground and library. A power-point presentation of different school activities was shown to the visitors.

