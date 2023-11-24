Ludhiana: 40-year-old held for rape bid on minor

The Division number 7 police arrested a 40-year-old man for attempting to rape an 11-year-old girl after barging in their rented accommodation in Indirapuri on Thursday.

40-year-old held for rape bid on minor in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The victim was alone in the room, while her parents, who are labourers, were at work when the incident happened. The accused is a neighbour of the victim.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of the mother of the victim. The complainant stated that on Thursday evening when she returned home she found her daughter in stress. She said that her daughter was crying profusely and was unable to explain anything.

She said that their neighbour informed her that in the afternoon the accused barged in the room and attempted to rape the girl. The accused escaped when they came there.

ASI Kuldeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 376/511 (attempt to rape) of the IPC and section 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been lodged against the accused.

A local court on Friday sent the accused to judicial custody.