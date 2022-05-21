Ludhiana | 400 attend session on energy efficiency measures held by FICO
Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) organised a session on “Energy efficiency measures with focus on MSMEs in Punjab” at Radisson Blu hotel here.
The session, attended by 400 members, was organised in association with EU-India Clean Energy and Climate Partnership.
President Gurmeet Singh Kular, FICO, said, “ Today, increased greenhouse gas emissions is a result of India’s increased energy consumption and the country’s future dependence on fuels to serve its energy security have raised serious environmental concerns.”
The European Union has announced that 2050 onwards they will not work with any carbon-emitting industry, therefore, it is high time for industrial fraternity, especially the exporters, to adopt energy efficiency measures, Kular said.
In the technical session, speakers from Indu-Sol, Schneider Electric, Loris Bellini, Batliboi, Siemens Industrial Automation, Danfoss, Alfa Laval, Kaeser Compressors, and Siemen Electric Motors threw light on how their products could help attain energy efficiency in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).
General secretary Rajeev Jain, FICO, said adopting energy-efficient products would not only boost profits, but also protect the environment.
