Ludhiana: 41-yr-old man booked for kidnapping son

A 41-year-old man has been booked for allegedly kidnapping his 8-year-old son when he was on his way to school in Model Town’s Shastri Nagar, police said on Thursday.

The FIR against the 41-yr-old man was lodged on Wednesday following the statement of the wife of the accused, who is living in her maternal home with her two sons following a dispute. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The FIR was lodged on Wednesday following the statement of the wife of the accused, who is living in her maternal home with her two sons following a dispute.

The accused has been identified as Sachin Raichan of Akash Nagar near Jalandhar Bypass.

The complainant Deepika Raichan, 39, stated that she had married the accused in 2013 and had shifted to her maternal home in Surinder Nagar in Shivpuri following a dispute in 2019.

The woman said that her estranged husband kidnapped the couple’s elder son when he was going to school on Monday. She said that her husband himself informed her about it on the phone.

The complainant said that she asked her husband to send their son to her, but he refused. Later, she filed a complaint to the police.

ASI Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

The family members are trying to settle the matter on their own. The police will take action if the matter was not resolved by the family members.