Ludhiana: 43 mosquito-breeding hotspots identified

The Ludhiana health department has identified 43 hotspots for mosquito breeding in the city from where dengue cases are reported every year and prepared a report, which has been submitted to municipal corporation. Six city residents, including two doctors, have tested positive for dengue this year till now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said the health department team has also identified 97 high-risk areas where larvae of aedes aegypti mosquitoes was found this year and asked MC to start fogging at the earliest. District epidemiologist Dr Prabhleen Kaur said these high-risk areas include areas include the hotspots.

MC health officer Vipul Malhotra said, “We have started fogging in the high-risk areas identified by the health department. At the same time, we urge people to remain vigilant about their surroundings and eliminate the potential breeding spots for mosquitoes in and around their houses.”

The health department found that localities prone to breeding of mosquitoes are usually heavily populated; and vacant plots in posh localities like Gurdev Nagar, Sarabha Nagar, Model Town and BRS Nagar also serve as breeding grounds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Advisory and preventive measures

Dr Singh said dengue fever is caused by the bite of female aedes aegypti mosquito, which has tiger-like stripes on its body and grows in stagnant water in coolers, containers, trays behind refrigerators, flowerpots etc.

This mosquito bites mostly in the morning, after sunrise, and in the evening at sunset. They bite mostly the lower part of the body and its reproduction rate is higher at temperature between 20°C and 34°C. Symptoms of dengue fever include high fever, headache, muscle aches, skin rash, pain in the back of the eye, and bleeding gums and nose.

Identified hotspots

Haibowal Kalan, Civil Lines, Kundan Puri, Guru Nanak Pura, Pavitar Nagar , Kailash Nagar, BRS Nagar, Rajguru Nagar. Agar Nagar, Dugri Phases 1,2 and 3; Barewal Road, Pakhowal Road, Haibowal Road, Mall Road. Rani Jhansi Road, Tagore Nagar Phases 1,2,3 and 4; Sarabha Nagar, Gurdev Nagar, Model Town, Model Gram Extension, Jawahar Nagar Camp, Ambedkar Nagar, Chandigarh Road, Sectors 32 and 34; Ram Nagar, Samrala Chowk, Cheema Chowk, 33 Gutta Road, Atam Nagar, Model Town, Model Town Block- B, Shivaji Nagar, New Shivaji Nagar, Hargobind Nagar, Field Ganj, Chander Nagar, Islam Ganj, Habib Ganj, Indra Colony, Bahadur ke Road, Fatehgarh Mohalla, Shimlapuri and Giaspura.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}