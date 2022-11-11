Ludhiana: 4th accused arrested for 21-year-old’s murder

Three months on, Machhiwara police on Wednesday arrested the fourth accused in the murder of a 21-year-old man in Manewal village.

The accused has been identified as Kulwant Singh alias Kala of Chaunta village, Koom Kalan. His three aides, Beant Kaur, her brother Sarwan Singh and aide Gurlal Singh had been arrested in July.

The trio had reportedly confessed to murdering the victim, Manpreet Singh alias Happa of Manewal village, by administering him with drugs on July 19.

Police had earlier said that the accused were involved in drug peddling and the victim had gone to their home in Manewal village and given them ₹ 500 to purchase a dose. When they noticed ₹5,000 in his pocket, they allegedly murdered and dumped his body in a field.

Inspector Vinod Kumar, investigating officer, said the four accused are facing trial in a case registered under Sections 302, 34 and 120-B of Indian Penal Code.