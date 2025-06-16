Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
Ludhiana: 4th member of train theft gang arrested, iPhone recovered

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 16, 2025 05:32 AM IST

The Government Railway Police has recovered an Iphone 16 from the fourth member of an inter-state gang of thieves busted last week for stealing gold jewellery and valuables from train passengers.

The GRP on June 11 had recovered gold worth 8 lakh after interrogation of the three members arrested earlier. (HT photo for representation)

The fourth member identified as Balbir Singh (52) of the gang surrendered at the Government Railway Police (GRP) station on June 12 after the police nabbed the other three members and increased pressure on him by raiding his home in Haryana’s Jind district.

“He surrendered after we pressured him through our raids. He informed us about the phone and we recovered it from his village, Lochab in Jind,” said inspector Palwinder Singh, incharge GRP Ludhiana.

On June 7 the GRP had arrested three members in the theft case, where a family was robbed of gold jewellery worth 23 lakh and a brand-new iPhone while returning from a wedding on May 30.

The complaint was filed by Arpana, a resident of Ludhiana. She informed police that her family, including her son and newly-wed daughter-in-law, had boarded a train from their village in Bihar to Ludhiana after attending a wedding. During the journey, unknown miscreants stole a bag containing gold jewellery and an Iphone.

The GRP on June 11 had recovered gold worth 8 lakh after interrogation of the three members arrested earlier.

Inspector Palwinder said that Balbir has revealed that the rest of the gold was with a gold smith, who is a contact of one of the thieves arrested earlier. “Those three are now in judicial custody. We will seek their remand and try to recover the remaining gold as well,” added the Inspector.

