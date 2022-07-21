Ludhiana: 5 held while conspiring to rob sanitary store owner
The accused have been identified as Maninderpal Singh alias Bhindri, 32, of Garha village near Ladhowal; Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, 24, of Burjman Kaur village near Ladhowal; Jagdeep Singh Dhaliwal alias Janu, 22, of Desu Colony in Meharban area; Nitish, 22, of New Kuldeep Nagar on Rahon Road and Gurbinder Singh alias Rubi, 20, of Kutbewal Gujra village near Ladhowal. Five sharp-edged weapons have been recovered from their possession.
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Varinderpal Singh Brar said the suspects were arrested near Dussehra ground in Upkar Nagar. “During interrogation, they revealed that Maninderpal is the sanitary store owner’s driver and knew that his employer carried back around ₹35 to ₹40 lakh in cash to his house from the store every Saturday and deposited it in the bank on Monday. Maninderpal shared the information with his other four accomplices and they were planning to rob his employer,” Brar added.
Among the other accused, Gurpreet is a valet at a hotel near Thareeke on Ferozepur Road while the other three are hosiery unit workers. A case under Sections 399 and 402 of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Division Number 8 police station.
-
Patiala jail inmates attack jail staff during checking, four arrested
Four inmates at the Patiala central jail opened attack on the assistant jail superintendent when he went to check the barracks after getting a complaint that they had asked their fellow inmate for ransom. Following the complaint, additional superintendent Dhaliwal, assistant superintendent Amarveer and other employees reached the barracks to carry out a search. On seeing them, the accused tried to flee but Amarveer nabbed Amanpreet Singh and started frisking him.
-
Assistant engineer held for taking bribe in Pulwama
The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday arrested the rural development department's assistant engineer of the Pulwama sub-division Awantipora, for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹2,000 for the release of a payment. In a statement, ACB said they received a complaint alleging therein that Mushtaq the accused assistant engineer Ahmad Najar was demanding the bribe for releasing a call deposit receipt amount of ₹7,000.
-
Cabinet expansion and Monsoon session in the next few days, promises CM Shinde
Hours after the Supreme Court announced the next hearing on a clutch of petitions filed by warring Shiv Sena factions to August 1, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde indicated he was ready to expand his Cabinet in the next few days. His 20-day old government so far has only 2 ministers--him and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
-
Ludhiana: Loan adviser ends life, 8 booked for abetment to suicide
Eight people, including Valmiki Samaj Maha Panchayat president Samay Singh Birla, have been booked for abetment to suicide after a load adviser ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance. The other suspects are Ajay Sood, Rohit Goyal Jaz, Moti Ram, Daya Sharma, Neeraj Kumar Bains and Rohit, all residents of Shimlapuri. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim's wife .
-
City sees a spike in manhole cover thefts, BMC officials blame drug addicts
The theft of manhole cover is rampant this monsoon with police registering over 200 FIRs out of 239 complaints filed by the 24 administrative ward offices in the city. This has added to the woes of BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) officials as they fear this may result in people falling into open manholes while navigating waterlogged streets.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics