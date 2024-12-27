Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: 5-kg heroin seized, 1 arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 28, 2024 05:42 AM IST

The accused has revealed that he procured heroin, the cost of which is over ₹25 crore in international market, from his cross-border links

The CIA Staff- 1 of the Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested a man, having cross-border links, for drug peddling. The police seized 5.10-kg heroin, 10,400 drug money and a mobile phone from him. The seized heroin costs over 25 crore in international market, according to police officials.

An FIR under Sections 21C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at Salem Tabri police station. (HT File)
An FIR under Sections 21C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at Salem Tabri police station. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Kanwarpal Singh of Ashok Nagar. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar said CIA staff sleuths arrested the accused from Salem Tabri following a tip-off when he was waiting for his customers outside a locked liquor vend. When frisked, he was found possessing drugs, the police said.

According to the ADCP, an FIR under Sections 21C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Salem Tabri police station. The accused is already facing trial in a case of drug peddling lodged against him at Tibba police station in 2022.

During questioning, the accused revealed that he procured heroin from his cross-border links. Further, the ADCP added that more important information has been expected from the accused during questioning. More arrests are likely, cops added.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On