Ludhiana: 5-kg heroin seized, 1 arrested

The CIA Staff- 1 of the Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested a man, having cross-border links, for drug peddling. The police seized 5.10-kg heroin, ₹10,400 drug money and a mobile phone from him. The seized heroin costs over ₹25 crore in international market, according to police officials. An FIR under Sections 21C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at Salem Tabri police station. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Kanwarpal Singh of Ashok Nagar. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, Investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar said CIA staff sleuths arrested the accused from Salem Tabri following a tip-off when he was waiting for his customers outside a locked liquor vend. When frisked, he was found possessing drugs, the police said.

According to the ADCP, an FIR under Sections 21C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Salem Tabri police station. The accused is already facing trial in a case of drug peddling lodged against him at Tibba police station in 2022.

During questioning, the accused revealed that he procured heroin from his cross-border links. Further, the ADCP added that more important information has been expected from the accused during questioning. More arrests are likely, cops added.